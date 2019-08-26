(Bloomberg) -- Americans aren’t just split by party affiliation, they’re also divided along generational lines, according to an NBC-Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday.

The survey showed a big difference in values between millennial and Generation Z Americans, those 18 to 38, and Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation, those 55 and up.

Younger voters are far less likely than their parents and grandparents to deem patriotism, religion/belief in God, and having children as “very important.” Americans of all ages are closely aligned on the value of hard work and financial security.

Just 30% of the younger group deem religion as “very important,” while 67% of the older group does. About a third of those under 38 see having children as very important, while 54% of the older group does.

Patriotism has slipped as an important issue overall, to 61% now from 70% two decades ago, outside the poll’s margin of error. The split on that measure between younger and older respondents was 42% to 79%.

COMING UP

The first, great culling. This week is crunch time for Democratic hopefuls hoping to qualify for the next round of candidates debates, in Houston in September. Aug. 28 is the deadline to meet the debate criteria of having 130,000 donors and polling at least 2% in four qualifying polls. About half of the current field is yet to qualify, even accounting for the three recent dropouts: John Hickenlooper, Jay Inslee and Seth Moulton. If one more candidate hits the threshold, the event will be held over two nights, with slots randomly assigned. Billionaire investor Tom Steyer looks to have the best chance to get in.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ros Krasny in Washington at rkrasny1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Max Berley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.