(Bloomberg) -- New polls shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead in Pennsylvania and close races in Arizona and North Carolina. Attempts to identify likely voters aren’t helping President Donald Trump’s polling numbers. And Trump is going retro with ‘60s themed ads on Facebook.

There are 83 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Poll Shows Biden Up in Pennsylvania, Close Races in Arizona and North Carolina

New Emerson College polls of three battleground states show Biden ahead by a wide margin in Pennsylvania and close races in Arizona and North Carolina.

In the Pennsylvania poll, 52% of likely voters supported Biden and 43% backed Trump, with 5% undecided.

In the Arizona poll, 49% of likely voters supported Biden and 45% backed Trump, with 5% undecided.

And in the North Carolina poll, 48% of likely voters supported Trump and 46% backed Biden, with 6% undecided -- a lead that was within the survey’s 3.8 percentage-point margin of error.

The polls were conducted August 8-10, before Biden’s announcement that he’d chosen California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Likely Voter Screens Aren’t Helping Trump in the Polls

As the days tick down to the election, a number of pollsters have switched to a likely voter model, but it’s not changing the results much.

Biden has been ahead of Trump in nearly every national poll of registered voters over the last few months.

But national polls of likely voters taken by Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics, Emerson College, CNBC, CBS News and ABC News in recent weeks have also shown Biden ahead by a similar range.

Starting in late summer of an election year, pollsters start looking for likely voters, often by asking a series of questions such as how often they voted in the past and whether they think they will vote this year. Some pollsters also match respondents to publicly available databases of voters or weight them according to past turnout.

After some misfires in recent years, pollsters have begun looking at different ways to screen for likely voters. Still, likely voter polls tend to get more accurate as the election gets closer.

Trump Is Going Retro With ‘60s Themed Ads on Peace

The Trump campaign has run a series of ads with ‘60s themes on Facebook promoting the president as a “negotiator of peace.”

The ads feature the peace symbol surrounded by colorful slogans like “Support Peace,” “Stop the Endless Wars” and “Make Peace Not War” in HWT Arabesque, a flowy typeface used on psychedelic posters in the 1960s.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, his administration has taken out two of the world’s top terrorist leaders, successfully decimated ISIS, and has been committed to getting the United States OUT of Endless Wars,” the ad reads.

Coming Up:

Biden and newly named running mate Kamala Harris will speak in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday for their first joint appearance.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.