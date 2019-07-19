(Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden had a solid lead in the Democratic presidential primary race, followed by Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, according to an NBC News/SurveyMonkey national online poll released Friday.

Biden had 25% support among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, the survey showed. Sanders and Warren were tied at 16% and Harris at 14%.

Although web-based surveys aren’t considered as reliable as polls conducted by telephone, the results are roughly in line with an aggregation of polls produced by RealClearPolitics.

The NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll was conducted online July 2-16 with a national sample of 13,553 registered voters.

Here’s What Happened Thursday:

Biden will face off against Harris on the second night of the two-part presidential primary debate in Detroit at the end of the month. Sanders will be matched up against Warren in another group of 10 candidates on the first night, July 30. This will be the second event to feature a Biden-Harris matchup. In the first Democratic debate in Miami last month, Harris seized the spotlight with fierce criticism of Biden for his opposition to busing in the 1970s. The Warren-Sanders matchup is also likely to draw attention as its the first time the two liberal firebrands will debate.

Biden condemned President Donald Trump for attacking four Democratic congresswomen with “racist, basic taunts” during a campaign rally. Audience members at Trump’s rally in North Carolina on Wednesday chanted “Send her back!” as the president listed remarks he said freshman Representative Ilhan Omar had made that he considered unpatriotic or anti-Semitic. In a series of tweets Sunday, Trump suggested that Omar and three other liberal U.S. representatives, all women of color, should “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came.” He has since repeated the language. Trump said Thursday he was displeased the audience used the chant at the rally, though he stood silent for 13 seconds during the yelling. Coming Up This Week:

Nineteen of the two dozen or so Democratic candidates are participating in forums organized by AARP this week.

A Friday event in Sioux City will feature Warren, author Marianne Williamson, former Representative Beto O’Rourke and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

A Saturday event in Council Bluffs will feature Sanders, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Montana Governor Steve Bullock and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

