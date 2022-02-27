(Bloomberg) -- Support for the U.K.’s Conservative party has fallen to the lowest level since 2005, with a new poll showing that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and half of his cabinet would lose their seats if an election were held now, the Sunday Times reported.

The Tories would lose 164 seats, leaving them with only 201 seats, while the Labour party would gain 150 seats to reach 352, according to the projections. Accounting for other parties, Labour would be left with an overall majority of 14.

The Prime Minister and his party have been under pressure amid alleged breaches of Covid rules during lockdown, which are being investigated by London’s Metropolitan Police. The so-called “partygate” scandal has damaged Johnson’s standing among his members of Parliament and led to speculation about moves to oust him, with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak expected to be a main contender in any leadership contest.

Based on the poll mapping, the Labour party would obtain 45% of the vote, while the Conservatives would get 32% and the Liberal Democrats 11%. Johnson, who has a majority of just over 5,000 in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, would lose his seat, along with another ten cabinet ministers.

The projections are based on MRP modeling, which maps polling results onto every seat in the country. The poll was conducted by JL Partners and included 4,500 people.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.