Poll Shows Half of Voters Have Ruled Out Trump: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Half of American voters say they’ve ruled out voting for President Donald Trump in November, according to a poll released Thursday.

A Monmouth University poll found 50% of registered voters have decided they will not vote for the incumbent; 39% say the same about Democratic nominee Joe Biden. About the same amount of voters, 40%, say they will certainly vote for Biden; 34% say the same about Trump. The poll was conducted June 26-30 and has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

“Trump showed in 2016 that he can thread the needle, but these results suggest the president has even less room for error in 2020,” Patrick Murray, Monmouth University Polling Institute director, said in a statement. “He must convert some of those unlikely supporters if he is to win a second term.”

Biden leads Trump by 12 percentage points nationally among registered voters, 53% to 41%. He led by similar margins in Monmouth’s June poll, 52% to 41%, and the month prior where Biden led 50% to 41%.

The double-digit lead reflects other recent polls.

Coming Up

On Friday, President Donald Trump will attend a 4th of July celebration at Mount Rushmore.

Biden will attend a fundraiser with Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth on July 7.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later with events in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.

