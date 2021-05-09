(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s June 6 presidential election, which seemed a near foregone conclusion two weeks ago, is turning into an ever-tighter race, La Republica reported, citing the latest opinion poll.

The lead of leftist candidate Pedro Castillo over former lawmaker Keiko Fujimori has narrowed to 6.2 percentage points, from 20 points in the previous poll by the same organization published on April 25.

The survey by the Instituto de Estudios Peruanos gave Castillo the backing of 36.2% of potential voters, compared with 30% for Fujimori, La Republica reported. Another 8.6% were still undecided, while 21.3% said they would leave their ballot paper blank.

The phone survey was conducted between May 3 and 6, after the first televised presidential debate between the pair, the highest vote-getters in the first round of voting in April. The previous poll by the Instituto had given Castillo 41.5% and Fujimori 21.5%.

Castillo, 51, a former school teacher and union organizer, has rattled investors with proposals to rewrite Peru’s constitution, to exercise more state control over “strategic industries” and to redistribute wealth.

Fujimori, 45, is the daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori and is herself facing corruption charges. She’s presented herself as a pro-business candidate who’ll defend the constitution.

Sunday’s poll is the latest to show a significant narrowing of Castillo’s lead. A survey published Friday by Datum found Castillo had 41% of voter preferences versus 36% for Fujimori.

