(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s ruling African National Congress remains on course to dominate its sixth straight national election on May 8, an opinion poll released Monday shows.

The poll of 3,600 adults, who were interviewed face-to-face by research company Ipsos between March 22 and April 17, showed the ANC is likely to secure 61 percent support based on a 71 percent voter turnout, while the Democratic Alliance would get 19 percent and the Economic Freedom Fighters 11 percent. No other party polled more than 2 percent support.

The survey results are broadly in line with Ipsos’s last poll of 2,835 adults who were interviewed between Feb. 1 and March 4.

