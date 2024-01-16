(Bloomberg) -- Surveyed economists unanimously expect the Bank of Japan to retain its negative interest rate next week after the minority who previously predicted a January move pushed back their forecasts in the wake of the New Year’s Day earthquake, a Bloomberg poll shows.

None of 51 surveyed economists expects authorities to raise the rate at a two-day gathering concluding on Jan. 23, a shift from December’s poll in which 15% predicted a move this month. Two-thirds forecast a rate hike by April, with 59% seeing the adjustment coming that month, and July became the second most popular pick at 10%, the survey showed.

For this month, only one economist believes there’s even a risk of a move, with many saying authorities can’t ponder a policy shift while they continue to assess the damage from the 7.6 magnitude tremor that struck the Noto Peninsula, in northwest Japan.

“The chance of normalization in January has fallen dramatically given the Noto Peninsula earthquake,” said Masato Koike, an economist at Sompo Institute Plus. “The focus is the degree to which the BOJ will hint at prospects for policy adjustments.”

Even before the natural disaster, Governor Kazuo Ueda had indicated in a December interview with public broadcaster NHK that it wasn’t likely he’d have enough data by January to be sufficiently certain of the bank meeting its goal of achieving 2% inflation on a stable basis.

As Ueda seeks more evidence, the question among BOJ watchers has increasingly become when the bank will end subzero borrowing costs, rather than if. Some 85% now foresee such a move no later than July, rising from 81% in last month’s poll.

A key point next week will be the bank’s updated quarterly economic outlook. Economists expect the BOJ to cut its projection for growth in consumer prices excluding fresh food to 2.5% for the fiscal year starting in April from 2.8% previously.

BOJ officials will probably mull a downward revision for the fiscal year due to a drop in oil prices, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg last week.

The surveyed economists are roughly equally divided on the potential settings of a new policy rate in the post-negative rate era. The BOJ is likely to raise the rate to about 0% from -0.1%, according to 53% of the analysts. Another 41% said the new policy would probably reference a range between 0% and 0.1%.

They expect the terminal rate for BOJ’s policy rate to be 0.5%, reflecting notions that if and when the BOJ shifts raising rates, the move won’t be anything like the tightening cycles at the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, as most see little likelihood of inflation in Japan wildly overshooting the BOJ’s target.

