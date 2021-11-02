(Bloomberg) -- A fiercely contested gubernatorial contest in Virginia will be decided on Tuesday, while in New Jersey an incumbent is fighting to protect his lead. Although it’s an off-year election in the U.S., both the Republican and Democratic parties have been watching both races for implications for next year’s midterm elections that will decide control of the House and Senate.

This Election Day is the first since Joe Biden, a Democrat, became president. With his approval ratings in decline and Congress yet to approve his economic agenda, Republican victories are possible in either state.

Former Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, is neck-and-neck with Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s most expensive gubernatorial race ever. In New Jersey, first-term Democratic Governor Phil Murphy led by eight percentage points against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a former state lawmaker, in the most recent poll.

Voters in New York City, meanwhile, are likely to pick Democrat Eric Adams as their next mayor. He led his Republican opponent, Curtis Sliwa, by 40 points heading into the election.

Polls Open in Virginia, New York, New Jersey: (6:00 a.m.)

Although candidates showing up at their local polling place is an Election Day tradition, both McAuliffe and Youngkin have already voted, according to their campaigns. Adams, however, plans to vote at Public School 81 in Brooklyn, his campaign said.

Polls opened in Virginia, New Jersey and New York at 6 a.m.

The candidates campaigned into Monday evening, with Youngkin holding a rally in Leesburg, the county seat of Loudoun County. The county, a Washington suburb, has become a battleground in the race. McAuliffe held a Monday rally in Richmond, the state capital.

Although Adams, the Brooklyn borough president and a retired police captain, is heavily favored to win in New York, he led a rally in Harlem on Monday evening. Among his prominent supporters was state Attorney General Letitia James, who last week announced her candidacy for governor, something she reminded voters about at the rally. -- John Harney

