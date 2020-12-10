(Bloomberg) --

Carbon allowances in the European Union rose to a 31 euros ($37.57) for the first time since 2006 as policy makers step up measures to cut greenhouse-gas emission and meet increasingly ambitious climate targets.

Carbon futures have risen steadily this year as policy makers moved ahead with the world’s most extensive program to slash fossil-fuel pollution. The EU’s Emissions Trading System creates financial incentives to push industries away from polluting, supporting the bloc’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

The price of carbon is a vote of confidence from the market that the EU is serious about its aim to cut greenhouse gases significantly in the coming decades and a signal to industry about the costs of continuing to pollute. It forces thousands of power plants and industrial sites to pay more for their emissions and is encouraging many of them to switch from more polluting fuels like coal to cleaner ones like natural gas and renewables.

The European Commission plans to raise its goal to cut carbon emissions to 55% from 1990 levels by 2030, up from a current target of a 40% cut. To reach that goal will be an uphill battle to shift industries away from the polluting practices they currently use.

The carbon price could be a key tool to realize that goal. Higher carbon prices will be key to get companies to shift toward lower-carbon business models, just as they have helped drive coal out of the power grid in favor of low-carbon renewables. A higher price could also mean that when permit auctions will enable the EU to raise more money to subsidize new low-carbon practices that aren’t yet economically competitive.

“Hitting 31 euros shows the EU’s commitment to the most ambitious climate targets in the world,” said Ariel Perez, partner at Hartree Solutions.

The permits will have to get much more expensive to push businesses to cut emissions fast enough to meet the EU’s goals for the coming decades, he said.

