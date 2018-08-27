(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz spent this year’s Jackson Hole gathering of central bankers playing down inflation worries and the prospect of aggressive interest rate increases.

Late afternoon Friday in an interview with CNBC, Poloz argued that a recent spike in inflation was due to transitory factors that would eventually be reversed. A day later, speaking on a panel at the symposium in Wyoming, Poloz made the case for caution in hiking interest rates, in case the digital revolution is curbing inflationary pressures.

In both cases, Poloz sounded like someone in no rush to bring historically low borrowing costs all the way back to non-stimulative levels. That’s in line with the case for gradualism Poloz has made repeatedly over the past year, which he’s based on factors such as heightened uncertainty over geopolitics and trade, or economists’ inability to measure key parameters like potential growth.

The Bank of Canada has raised borrowing costs four times since last year to cool the economy, and swaps trading suggests investors are anticipating as many as three more hikes over the next year, after which the central bank is expected to go into a long pause. That will still leave the benchmark rate indefinitely at 2.25 percent, below the 3 percent “neutral” rate the Bank of Canada estimates as a final, non-stimulative resting place for borrowing costs.

A recent spike of inflation, though, has raised the prospect that rate increases may be accelerated or deepened. Yet, investors quickly pared bets for a move at the bank’s next rate decision on Sept. 5 after the Friday interview, with odds for a hike falling to 20 percent. Two potential wild cards until that decision could be a positive surprise to Thursday’s quarterly growth numbers, which are already expected to be strong, and what looks like growing momentum in negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“With the governor expressly restating the case for a gradual pace of tightening, it is difficult to make the case for a BoC hike in September,” Andrew Kelvin, senior Canada rates strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank, said in a note to investors after Poloz’s panel appearance. “Poloz’s advocacy for a gradual pace of tightening suggests that the Bank will be content to leave rates unchanged next month, despite stronger than expected readings on the economy.”

