Poloz says trade spats will inform next rate decision; loonie drops

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said financial markets provide important signals on the economy in a world of heightened uncertainty, which include recent developments such as U.S. steel tariffs and tighter mortgage qualifications.

Poloz said policy makers consider the signaling role of financial markets as “high value” -- an important function they shouldn’t inhibit with routine forward guidance.

The Canadian dollar dipped after Poloz's remarks were released at 3 p.m. ET, hitting an intraday low of 74.70 at 3:21 p.m. ET. The loonie had traded as high as 75.30 U.S. cents at 10:41 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The currency was trading at 74.81 U.S. cents, down 0.32 as of the end of trading.

The central bank’s job instead needs to be transparent about how it sees these uncertainties evolving in a policy framework that is more akin to risk management, and being open about what they know and don’t know and “what issues we are looking at and how we are thinking about them,” Poloz said, giving the new tariffs as an example.

“Today, as we approach our next interest rate decision, we are working to incorporate in our projections the effects of the recently announced U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, along with retaliatory measures, both in Canada and globally,” Poloz said. “We are also analyzing individual-level data to understand how the new lending guidelines in Canada are affecting the housing market and mortgage renewals.”

“We expect these issues to figure prominently in our upcoming deliberations,” Poloz said.

Poloz described how market signaling has become stronger since the central bank stopped providing routine forward guidance in 2014, and explained how the central bank begins every rate decision with a “blank page” in order to “best communicate our expectations for the economy and monetary policy.”

Why the Canadian dollar will fall to 73 cents Sid Mokhtari, market technician at CIBC Capital Markets, joins BNN Bloomberg to explain why he sees the loonie trading in a range between 73 to 76 cents U.S. He also explains why he's seeing strength in the energy sector.

He cited how financial markets understood the central bank’s rate message at the last decision in May when it dropped references to being cautious about future policy adjustments -- a change Poloz said Wednesday reflected at the time increased confidence the economy was performing “as we expected, and that higher interest rates will indeed be warranted.”

Providing forward guidance would actually put at risk the credibility of the central bank given the importance of uncertainty and how the central bank is “particularly data- dependent right now.”

“There is always a degree of uncertainty when using economic models,” Poloz said. “These days there is a litany of things we simply do not know. These include the degree to which uncertainty about trade policy is holding back business investment, how new guidelines for mortgage lending are affecting the housing market, and how sensitive the economy is to higher interest rates given the accumulation of household debt.”

Other Highlights of the Speech