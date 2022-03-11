(Bloomberg) -- The Polygon blockchain platform has resumed operation after deploying a temporary fix to help deal with issues that appeared to stem from a previous upgrade.

Polygon, a layer-two scaling solution that operates alongside the Ethereum network, said it is working on a more permanent solution to the problem. All user funds and data are safe, the developers said in a Twitter post that was re-Tweeted by the verified Polygon account.

Polygon’s MATIC, the 17th-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, was down 3.8% in the 24 hours through 11:30 a.m. in Hong Kong, according to CoinGecko pricing. The decline was in line with other top tokens.

The crypto world has long dealt with service interruptions on blockchain platforms, including lengthy outages in Solana in September and January. Boosters tend to note that the space is still relatively young and such teething issues are to be expected, while detractors often seize on the interruptions to argue that crypto isn’t yet stable enough to deliver on the industry’s promises.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.