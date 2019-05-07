(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo canceled a visit to Berlin Tuesday at short notice, citing “pressing issues.”

“Unfortunately, we must reschedule the Berlin meetings due to pressing issues,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in an emailed statement. “We look forward to rescheduling this important set of meetings. The Secretary looks forward to being in Berlin soon.”

President Donald Trump’s top diplomat was due to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. Germany’s Federal Chancellery and Foreign Ministry confirmed the meetings have been canceled.

--With assistance from Arne Delfs.

To contact the reporter on this story: Patrick Donahue in Berlin at pdonahue1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Iain Rogers, Andrew Blackman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.