(Bloomberg) -- A long-disputed inspector general’s report found that Secretary of State Michael Pompeo didn’t “fully assess” the risk of civilian casualties or take steps to reduce it when he approved $8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other Mideast allies over congressional objections.

The State Department’s watchdog office “found that the department did not fully assess risks and implement mitigation measures to reduce civilian casualties and legal concerns” in approving the transfer of precision-guided munitions -- weapons that use targeting systems to improve accuracy -- last year.

The criticism in the report sent to Congress on Tuesday wasn’t mentioned when State Department officials portrayed the report as a total exoneration in a briefing the previous day. The inspector general’s office did find that Pompeo used his “considerable discretion” under a 1976 law governing arms sales to other countries to determine that an emergency justified breaking congressional holds on the sales so that they could be completed.

The sales were pushed through over the objections of Congress due to concerns with civilian casualties in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is carrying out a campaign against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

The investigation into the arms sales became highly charged because of the role it might have played in Pompeo’s decision to get President Donald Trump to fire State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, who was leading the inquiry. A State Department official said Monday that the initial findings were made before Linick was removed.

Democratic lawmakers have suggested a connection to Linick’s firing, and pointed to testimony he gave saying Pompeo had refused a face-to-face interview to discuss the issue -- agreeing only to submit answers to written questions.

Pompeo has repeatedly denied Linick’s firing was politically motivated, saying Linick was a “bad actor” who “didn’t take on the mission of the State Department to make us better.”

