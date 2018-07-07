(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. will continue to enforce sanctions on North Korea, following two days of talks that he described as productive and encouraging.

“While we are encouraged by the progress of these talks progress alone does not justify relaxing the sanctions regime,” Pompeo said at a briefing Sunday in Tokyo after meeting Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-Wha.

In the joint briefing, Kono said Japan, the U.S. and South Korea reaffirmed their cooperation to push for complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. North Korean officials earlier dismissed U.S. demands during the two days of negotiations as “cancerous” and “gangster-like.”

Economic sanctions will stay in place until complete denuclearization is achieved, Pompeo said, adding the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “understands the commitment that he made.”

“I was there for the event,” he said “I know what precisely took place. When we spoke to them about the scope of denuclearization they did not push back.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Nick Wadhams in Washington at nwadhams@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stanley James at sjames8@bloomberg.net, Tony Jordan

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.