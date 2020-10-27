(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has pushed for closer ties with India to confront China’s “threats” to security in the region.

The two sides have a lot to discuss, including “our cooperation on the pandemic that originated in Wuhan, to confronting the Chinese Communist Party’s threats to security and freedom to promoting peace and stability throughout the region,” Pompeo said during a visit in the capital New Delhi on Tuesday.

Pompeo is in India with Defense Secretary Mark Esper for a 2+2 ministerial meeting with foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and defense minister Rajnath Singh, where they will discuss cooperation on pandemic response and challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

The discussions are taking place barely a week before presidential elections in the U.S. and at a time when India, a member of the informal four-nation Quad grouping along with America, Japan and Australia, is in talks to de-escalate military tensions with Beijing.

The two sides are also expected to sign an agreement Tuesday which will give New Delhi access to U.S. geo-spatial intelligence to help improve the accuracy of automated hardware systems, missiles and drones, according to an Indian defense ministry statement.

