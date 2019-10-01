(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Michael Pompeo rejected a plan by three House committees to take testimony starting Wednesday from several State Department officials. He said the proposed dates were “not feasible,” in a letter to Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel.

Pompeo said in the letter he’s “concerned” about portions of the request for information from the State Department and its employees. The committee appears to be trying to “intimidate, bully, & treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State,” he wrote.

“Let me be clear: I will not tolerate such tactics, and I will use all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals whom I am proud to lead and serve alongside at the Department of State,” Pompeo wrote.

Pompeo, who is currently traveling in Italy, will face considerable congressional scrutiny over Ukraine, now that it’s known he heard the phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25. Pompeo brushed off the whistle-blower’s complaint at a news briefing on Friday in New York, saying he hadn’t read the document.

The Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight panels had scheduled the depositions to start Wednesday with Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who remains in the foreign service and is a fellow at Georgetown University.

Kurt Volker, the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine who is mentioned in the whistle-blower report and resigned his post on Friday, was prepared to speak with the committee on Oct 3, when he was asked to appear. He didn’t respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The other three to be deposed were Pompeo adviser Ulrich Brechbuhl, Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent.

