(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump hasn’t made a decision on whether to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan after he canceled secret meetings with major Taliban leaders and the president of Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said.

“We’ll be talking about that in the coming days,” Pompeo said on ABC’s “This Week,” one of five scheduled appearances on Sunday morning political shows. “The details of the right level of forces and the nature of those forces, President Trump and the secretary of defense will make good decisions.”

Asked whether U.S. special envoy on Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad’s peace efforts are dead, Pompeo said “he’s coming home for now.’”

“I hope it’s the case that Taliban will change their behavior, will recommit to the things that we’ve been talking to them about for months,” Pompeo said.

Trump said Saturday that he canceled secret meetings and discontinued peace negotiations after a U.S. soldier was among a dozen people killed in a bomb blast in Kabul on Thursday. Pompeo said Trump didn’t want to reward the Taliban for bad behavior.

