Secretary of State Michael Pompeo says President Donald Trump's legacy is larger than the deadly riots that may lead to him being impeached a second time.

There are eight days until Biden’s inauguration.

Pompeo predicted that Trump’s legacy will not be defined by the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol incited by the president in a bid to overturn his loss in the November election.

“History will reflect on the good work that this president and our administration has done,” Pompeo said Tuesday in an interview on the conservative Hugh Hewitt Show. “Those actions -- the actual things that happened -- will be reflected in a way that shows there was good work done on behalf of the American people.”

Trump’s role in instigating a mob of his supporters to march on the Capitol triggered a major backlash from Republicans and Democrats in Congress as well as major corporations. Two cabinet secretaries resigned, citing the violence at the Capitol. But Pompeo and other top national security officials intend to remain in their jobs for the final week of Trump’s term.

“Look, what happened Wednesday was terrible. And I have said repeatedly that those folks who engaged in this activity need to be identified, prosecuted and they are criminals and ought to be treated as such,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo did not criticize Trump for his role in encouraging his supporters to march on the Capitol.

