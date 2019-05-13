(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a surprise visit to Brussels on Monday as European Union foreign ministers meet to discuss ways to salvage the landmark Iran nuclear accord that Washington has abandoned.

Pompeo made the previously unannounced visit after scrapping plans for a brief trip to Moscow, according to a person familiar with his change of plans. As the 28 EU foreign ministers gather in the Belgian capital, no plans had been set for meetings with President Donald Trump’s top envoy.

The U.K., France and Germany -- the three EU signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement -- are struggling to hold the accord in place after Iran last week gave them a 60-day ultimatum to throw the regime in Tehran an economic lifeline. The treaty is on life support a year after the U.S. pulled out of it and piled on fresh sanctions against Iran.

“This agreement is necessary for our security; nobody wants Iran to possess an atomic bomb,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters in Brussels.

European Union foreign-policy chief Federica Mogherini said plans for meeting with their U.S. counterpart were still up in the air.

“He’s always welcome obviously, but there are no precise plans for the moment,” Mogherini said before the EU meeting.

Pompeo still plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Tuesday.

