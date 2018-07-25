(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will seek to tamp down concern about Donald Trump’s stance on Russia, telling lawmakers that the president fully understands the scope of Moscow’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election, according to his prepared remarks ahead of Senate testimony.

“He has a complete and proper understanding of what happened,” according to a draft of Pompeo’s opening statement to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee obtained by Bloomberg News. “This is perfectly clear to me personally based on the many hours I have spent briefing President Trump on Russia-related issues.”’

The statement marks an effort by Pompeo to quell bipartisan frustration and concern among lawmakers over what happened when Trump met President Vladimir Putin for more than two hours behind closed doors in Helsinki last week and later appeared to discount his own intelligence community’s assessment that Russia interfered in the election.

Pompeo’s statement addresses a number of key issues that senators have raised warnings about, based on Trump’s comments in Helsinki and his earlier trip to an annual NATO summit, including his expressed skepticism about the U.S.-led military alliance and fears that he’s willing to ease sanctions on Russia over its annexation of Crimea. It also gives them an update on the progress of his talks with North Korea.

Read more: Pompeo on Firing Line as Senators Demand Answers on Russia, NATO

On Russia, Pompeo will tell senators that “I personally made clear to the Russians that there will be severe consequences for interference in our democratic process.” He doesn’t say what those consequences would be, but he goes on to list “a staggering number of actions to protect our interests.”

On North Korea, Pompeo plans to tell senators that progress on talks continues. Many lawmakers were skeptical about the chances for a successful denuclearization following Pompeo’s most recent trip to Pyongyang to meet with senior adviser Kim Yong Chol, after which North Korea released a fiery statement that appeared to cast doubt on the chances of success.

“We are engaged in patient diplomacy, but we will not let this drag out to no end,” Pompeo will say, according to the prepared remarks. “I emphasized this position in the productive discussions I had with Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol.”

In other areas, Pompeo will say that NATO “will remain an indispensable pillar of American national security.” He’ll also say the U.S. “does not, and will not, recognize the Kremlin’s purported annexation of Crimea,” and won’t lift sanctions related to that action until control of Crimea is returned to Ukraine.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nick Wadhams in Washington at nwadhams@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Bill Faries at wfaries@bloomberg.net, Larry Liebert

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.