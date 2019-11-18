Pompeo to Signal Easing of U.S. Stance on West Bank Settlements

(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is poised to announce that the U.S. no longer views Israel’s settlements in the West Bank as inconsistent with international law, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The move signals a significant shift in U.S. policy and is the latest offering to Israel since President Donald Trump took office, including moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Pompeo’s decision was reported earlier by the Associated Press. He is scheduled to address reporters at 2:30 p.m. EST on Monday.

