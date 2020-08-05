(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Michael Pompeo signaled Wednesday that U.S. efforts to bar Chinese technology from U.S. computers and smartphones in the name of national security will extend well beyond the push to force a sale or shutdown of TikTok, as he promoted a “clean network” initiative.

Pompeo said the U.S. wants to see untrusted Chinese apps removed from app stores like those operated by Apple Inc. and Google. He also called for companies to limit their apps from phones made by Huawei Technologies Corp. and for ending the use of Chinese cloud providers.

“We call on all freedom-loving nations and countries to join the clean network,” Pompeo told reporters at the State Department.

The guidance Pompeo announced stopped short of an ultimatum and wasn’t binding, but it represented an escalation in President Donald Trump’s efforts to limit the spread of Chinese technology, which U.S. officials say imperils Americans’ private information and national security. Trump has pledged to ban TikTok, the viral video app, from the U.S. by Sept. 15 unless its U.S. operations are sold to an American company. Microsoft Corp. is in talks to buy its U.S. operations.

Pompeo contends that apps such as TikTok are harvesting U.S. citizens’ data, putting it at risk of being exploited by the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok argues that U.S. users’ data is stored outside China and is safe.

The secretary of state’s announcement marked the latest move in the Trump administration’s campaign to counter China on a variety of fronts -- diplomatically, in the South China Sea, and over its restrictions on Hong Kong and its rights abuses against Muslims and ethnic minorities in Xinjiang province. That campaign has stepped up significantly since Trump amplified rhetoric blaming China for the coronavirus pandemic that originated there.

Pompeo and his team argue that the technology sphere is especially important and that tougher action now will help counter China’s steady move toward global leadership in artificial intelligence and digital surveillance. In their most dire predictions, officials fear that Americans’ adoption of Chinese technology could be used against them in the event of a cyber-attack or military crisis with China.

In a speech last month, Pompeo detailed what the administration sees as China’s desire for global hegemony and announced a strategy aimed at far more direct confrontation in a bid to stymie the Chinese Communist Party’s goals.

“If we don’t act now, ultimately the CCP will erode our freedoms and subvert the rules-based order that our societies have worked so hard to build,” Pompeo said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.