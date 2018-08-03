(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Michael Pompeo warned Russia and China against violating sanctions against North Korea as the U.S. seeks to keep up pressure on Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear weapons.

At a meeting in Singapore with counterparts from dozens of nations, including Russia and China, Pompeo urged all governments to continue enforcing sanctions against North Korea. He noted reports that Russia and China were violating of United Nations Security Council resolutions restricting trade with North Korea.

“We expect the Russians and all countries to abide by the Security Councilresolutions,” Pompeo told reporters. Any violation "would be something that America would take very seriously."

Pompeo said he hadn’t met with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, who is also attending the meeting. A Washington Post report earlier this week said the country is building at least one and perhaps more liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles, raising questions about Kim’s intent.

“From my meetings here, the world is united in seeing this achieved,” Pompeo told reporters. He added: “I’m optimistic that we will get this done in the timeline, and the world will celebrate what the UN Security Council has demanded.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Nick Wadhams in Washington at nwadhams@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Ten Kate at dtenkate@bloomberg.net, John McCluskey

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.