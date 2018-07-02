Pompeo Will Travel to North Korea July 5, White House Says

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to North Korea on July 5 to continue talks with Kim Jong Un’s government, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday.

Pompeo’s visit follows a historic summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore in June.

