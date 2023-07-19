Ponzi Schemer Who Got Clemency From Trump Charged in New Fraud

(Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors have filed new criminal charges against a New Jersey man who was convicted in a $200 million real estate Ponzi scheme and sentenced to 24 years in prison before his sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump.

Eliyahu Weinstein and four other men have been charged in a new fraud scheme, according to Philip Sellinger, the US attorney in New Jersey.

No other details were available ahead of a 3 p.m. press conference. The charges haven’t yet been unsealed.

