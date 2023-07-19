You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
17m ago
Ponzi Schemer Who Got Clemency From Trump Charged in New Fraud
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors have filed new criminal charges against a New Jersey man who was convicted in a $200 million real estate Ponzi scheme and sentenced to 24 years in prison before his sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump.
Eliyahu Weinstein and four other men have been charged in a new fraud scheme, according to Philip Sellinger, the US attorney in New Jersey.
No other details were available ahead of a 3 p.m. press conference. The charges haven’t yet been unsealed.
Read More: Ponzi Schemer Doing 22 Years Pleads Guilty in Facebook Scam
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:54
More than 1,000 Canadians take CRA to court over pandemic payments
-
1:17
Read the full statement on the Bank of Canada's rate hike
-
6:09
Pizza Pizza launches "Growflation Pizza" in response to rising food costs
-
8:36
These medical device stocks are positioned to grow: Portfolio manager
-
5:57
How will climate change affect Canada’s insurance market?
-
'Thumbs up' emoji can represent contract acceptance, Sask. court finds