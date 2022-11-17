(Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Hunt’s measures to shield Britain’s most vulnerable people still leave them exposed to a brutal winter of price hikes and soaring bills.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has pledged extra aid for low income families, but that will only kick in from next year. With a recession now underway and inflation running above expectations, the country’s poorest households face several painful months ahead.

Hunt is navigating a very difficult fiscal environment and is relying on existing measures to tide people over until the new ones are implemented, but researchers are sounding alarm bells.

“I’m incredibly worried,” said Rachelle Earwaker, a senior economist for the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

The chancellor targeted wealthy people and energy companies in a £55 billion ($65 billion) package of tax rises and spending cuts to try to plug a hole in the UK’s public finances.

To protect low-income families, he announced plans including a commitment to raise benefits in line with inflation, as well as one-off cost of living support payments which add up to as much as £1,350 for vulnerable groups and a 9.7% increase in the national living wage.

The policies are a contrast with those of Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor’s predecessor, who announced tax cuts geared toward the wealthy. Hunt’s proposals are designed to “protect the vulnerable because to be British is to be compassionate, and this is a compassionate Conservative government,” he said on Thursday when he presented his Autumn Statement.

Forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility project that real household disposable income per person will tumble by 7.1% between 2021-22 and 2023-24, falling to levels not seen since 2013-14.

Swathes of the population have already been struggling after price increases made deep inroads in their incomes. Some 22% of older people are reducing or stopping their spending on medication and specialist food, according to the charity Age UK.

Both the Trussell Trust and the Independent Food Aid Network have reported a surge in people using food banks for the first time.

“We have seen an increase in the number of families falling behind with their bills, unable to afford hot meals and going without the essentials,” said Rebecca McDonald, chief economist for the JRF. “One-off payments to help with the cost of living may mitigate some of the looming disaster, but those who narrowly don’t qualify will be hit hard.”

