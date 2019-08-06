Pop Star Candidate Accused of Treason in Uganda Faces Yet More Charges

(Bloomberg) -- Uganda brought five additional charges against pop star-turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, who is already facing treason, less than a month after he said he will run for president in the polls due 2021.

Kyagulanyi and other lawmakers are among 37 people facing new charges including inciting violence and disobeying lawful orders, his spokesman, Joel Ssenyonyi, said Tuesday. They relate to a case in which Kyagulanyi was charged with treason after his supporters allegedly threw stones at the president’s convey in the heat of a by-election campaign a year ago.

Kyagulanyi 37, who goes by the stage name Bobi Wine, said July 24 that he will challenge President Yoweri Museveni at the next polls. Museveni seized power in 1986 after a guerrilla war, and is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

