(Bloomberg) -- Pope Francis is expected to leave hospital on Saturday “after the results of this morning’s final tests,” spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

This morning, after breakfast, he read some newspapers and resumed work, Matteo Bruni said. The 86-year-old pontiff was hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Wednesday with a pulmonary infection after having difficulty breathing.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Francis has been the spiritual leader of the world’s roughly 1.3 billion Catholics since his predecessor’s abdication in 2013.

