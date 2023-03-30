(Bloomberg) -- Pope Francis’s health conditions are “gradually improving,” a Vatican spokesman said on Thursday.

The 86-year-old pontiff was hospitalized on Wednesday with a pulmonary infection after having difficulty breathing, the Vatican has said, and would have to remain in treatment for some days. The pope had part of one lung removed in his youth due to an infection.

Francis received planned therapy on Thursday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said, then read newspapers and resumed work and prayer.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Francis has been the spiritual leader of the world’s roughly 1.3 billion Catholics since his predecessor’s abdication in 2013. He is the first pope from the Americas, the first non-European to hold the post since Gregory III in the 8th century and the first Jesuit to hold the position.

