(Bloomberg) -- Pope Francis’s abdominal surgery on Wednesday was completed without complications, the official Vatican News reported, citing the director of Vatican’s press office. The surgery lasted three hours, he said.

Francis is recovering in his hospital room, Italian news agency Ansa reported earlier, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation.

Francis, 86, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital Wednesday, about two months after he was hospitalized with a pulmonary infection. He is expected to remain there for several days, a Vatican spokesman said earlier.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Francis has been spiritual leader to the world’s roughly 1.3 billion Catholics since his predecessor’s abdication in 2013.

Francis is the first pope from the Americas, the first non-European to attain the post since Gregory III in the 8th century and the first Jesuit to ever hold the position.

