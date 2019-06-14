Pope Tells Oil, Gas CEOs Time Is Running Out on Climate Change

(Bloomberg) -- Pope Francis tells conference of CEOs from leading oil and gas companies, global investors, that time is running out to tackle climate change, Vatican press office says in emailed statement on papal audience.

Pope urges “a radical energy transition to save our common home,” focuses on a just transition, carbon pricing and transparency in reporting climate risk

Vatican hosted June 13-14 conference on “The Energy Transition and Care for Our Common Home”

Participants included CEOs of Royal Dutch Shell, Eni, BP, ExxonMobil, BNP Paribas Asset Management

