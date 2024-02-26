(Bloomberg) -- In a sign that foreign demand for Chinese bonds may slow, some financial institutions have cut back on swapping the dollar for yuan, according to people familiar with the matter.

At least three offshore institutions have reduced their swap trading in the past week, the people said, declining to be named discussing private matters. The foreign exchange swap had in recent months been a popular instrument to help dollar investors buy yuan debt.

The moves reflected the need to increase risk control at the institutions, after a significant ramp-up in the trade to fund purchases of Chinese bonds, the people said.

The development suggests foreign appetite in the world’s second-largest debt market may be waning, after overseas funds boosted holdings of China’s onshore bonds for a fifth month in January. It also came after a sharp decline in Chinese bond yields and a rebound in dollar borrowing costs, which makes the swap a less lucrative tool to finance yuan debt purchases.

Signaling weakening appetite for the swap trade, the one-year dollar-yuan forward points fell 165 pips last week, the fastest pace since June.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.