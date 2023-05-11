(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds betting on the spread between Treasury futures and the underlying securities are the prime suspect for a mounting short position in the futures.

Data released weekly by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show that leveraged funds have large net short positions across several Treasury futures contracts, including a record short in the 10-year note.

“In general we believe that the growth in shorts reflects a build in basis trading activity,” Bank of America strategists including Meghan Swiber say in a research note.

Basis trading involves ascertaining whether a Treasury futures price is too high or low relative to the deliverable Treasury note or bond. Recently it’s become more popular because of strong asset-manager demand for futures and the Federal Reserve shedding its holdings of Treasury securities, increasing the public supply. The combination favors buying the cash bonds and selling futures against them.

In 10-year equivalent terms, hedge funds have amassed a short position of nearly 6 million contracts. Asset managers are net long by a similar amount.

When basis trading is elevated, the positioning of leveraged funds can distort the signal from the broader positioning data, the Bank of America strategists wrote.

At the moment, speculators not including leveraged funds “are relatively long,” which may make the market more responsive to economic data that challenges the outlook for Federal Reserve rate cuts beginning as soon as July, than to data that endorses it.

