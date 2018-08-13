(Bloomberg) -- Looking at the Group of 20 major economies, Bloomberg Economics’ calculations show that just 32 percent of GDP is under control of mainstream democratic parties, down from 83 percent in 2007. The share controlled by populist parties has risen to 41 percent from 4 percent, and authoritarian governments are also calling the shots on an expanded share. For some countries -- notably Turkey -- the impact of deteriorating institutions is already clear. Globally, the rise in populism is evident in deteriorating support for free trade.

To contact the reporters on this story: Tom Orlik (Economist) in Beijing at torlik4@bloomberg.net;Justin Jimenez (Associate) in Hong Kong at jjimenez68@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.