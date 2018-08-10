(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Friday started:

Populists and authoritarians now oversee the biggest chunk of G-20 output. How could that affect economic performance?

Federal Reserve officials deployed an experimental new tool as they scrambled to assess the harm done by storms hammering the U.S. last year: a trove of big data

U.S. inflation data is due today, here’s our preview

Facing the barrage of Trump trade war measures, U.S. companies are getting creative to avoid tariffs

Putin’s efforts to protect Russia after past rounds of U.S. sanctions are leaving the economy more insulated even as the threat of further penalties rattles markets this week

The U.K. economy bounced back from its turgid start to the year in the second quarter, but the dominant services sector lost momentum toward the end of the period Here’s what that means for the Bank of England The BOE hasn’t left it too late to start raising interest rates, even as wage growth may hit 4 percent next year, according to outgoing policy maker Ian McCafferty

Inflation data in Sweden added doubts to the Riksbank’s tightening plan, while in Norway it backed the central bank’s strategy

Capital investment drove a strong rebound in Japan’s economy in the second quarter, as companies turned to technology to cope with a labor shortage

While China is growing at a very steady pace, there’s a wide divergence among its 31 regions in the first half of this year. We take a look under the hood

Finally, here’s our roundup of all the central bank decisions, trade battles, and labor-market puzzles in the global economy this week

