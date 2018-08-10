21h ago
Populists’ Economy, Fed Data Mining, Creative Companies: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Friday started:
- Populists and authoritarians now oversee the biggest chunk of G-20 output. How could that affect economic performance?
- Federal Reserve officials deployed an experimental new tool as they scrambled to assess the harm done by storms hammering the U.S. last year: a trove of big data
- U.S. inflation data is due today, here’s our preview
- Facing the barrage of Trump trade war measures, U.S. companies are getting creative to avoid tariffs
- Putin’s efforts to protect Russia after past rounds of U.S. sanctions are leaving the economy more insulated even as the threat of further penalties rattles markets this week
- The U.K. economy bounced back from its turgid start to the year in the second quarter, but the dominant services sector lost momentum toward the end of the period
- Here’s what that means for the Bank of England
- The BOE hasn’t left it too late to start raising interest rates, even as wage growth may hit 4 percent next year, according to outgoing policy maker Ian McCafferty
- Inflation data in Sweden added doubts to the Riksbank’s tightening plan, while in Norway it backed the central bank’s strategy
- Capital investment drove a strong rebound in Japan’s economy in the second quarter, as companies turned to technology to cope with a labor shortage
- While China is growing at a very steady pace, there’s a wide divergence among its 31 regions in the first half of this year. We take a look under the hood
- Finally, here’s our roundup of all the central bank decisions, trade battles, and labor-market puzzles in the global economy this week
