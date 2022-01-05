(Bloomberg) -- Thailand imposed a ban on pork exports from Jan. 6 to April 5, as prices in the major producer soar amid a shortage of the meat.

Pork prices are expected to jump to 300 baht ($9) per kilogram from about 150 baht on average ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations, when demand of pork rises, according to estimates from the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand. Prices have already reached 250 baht in some areas.

“Prices will continue to rise because there’s limited supply and feed costs are very high with no signs of improvement,” said Surachai Sutthitham, the association’s president. On Wednesday, the group discussed a dozen measures with the government that also included increasing imports and subsidizing hog raisers, Surachai said.

As Thailand relaxed restrictions on businesses and inbound travel late last year, demand for pork went up, said Prapat Pothasuthon, deputy minister of agriculture. He said that in the short term, banning exports will balance supply with demand, while in the longer term the government will promote raising more hogs and producing more feed locally.

There are about 190,000 raisers in Thailand who together produce some 20 million hogs per year, with 95% of them smallholders. Over the past two years, measures to prevent the spread of African swine fever and Covid-19 and rising feed and drug prices for hogs led some raisers to reduce production, said Prapat.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.