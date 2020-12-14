Pornhub removes all content by unverified users, says it's been unfairly targeted

MONTREAL - Pornhub says it has removed all content uploaded by non-verified users after the adult website faced accusations it hosted illegal content.

The company, which is owned by Montreal-based Mindgeek, says it has suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by one of its content partners or members of its Model Program, which includes age verification.

A New York Times investigation published earlier this month says the website hosted videos of child sexual assaults and exploitations, which Pornhub denies.

Visa and MasterCard launched investigations and last week decided to stop allowing their cards to be used on Pornhub.

Pornhub says that its policy now ensures all content comes from verified users, which it says goes beyond measures used by companies such as Facebook and Twitter.

The company also claims it is being unfairly targeted by groups wanting to end pornography and commercial sex work and not being treated based on its policies or how it compares to its peers.