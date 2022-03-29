(Bloomberg) -- Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the billionaire Porsche and Piech family investment vehicle, plans to maintain its holding in Volkswagen AG as its core investment should a listing of the sports-car brand go ahead as planned.

The holding company, whose main asset is a 53% voting-share stake in Europe’s biggest carmaker, supports an initial public offering of Porsche for VW to gain greater financial firepower in the industry’s technology transformation, it said Tuesday. The IPO, the most momentous strategic move in years for VW, is planned for the fourth quarter this year.

“We continue to see ourselves as a long-term anchor shareholder in Volkswagen AG,” Chief Executive Officer Hans Dieter Poetsch, 71, said in prepared comments. “A direct investment in Porsche AG would not change this.”

Poetsch is also supervisory board chairman at Volkswagen.

Volkswagen is continuing preparations to list the Porsche sportscar operations -- one of VW’s key profit contributors -- despite market volatility triggered by Russia’s war against Ukraine. The move is part of VW’s efforts to finance the industry’s biggest shift to electric vehicles and boost its market valuation.

The terms, still not finalized, for the IPO would allow the Porsche and Piech family to claw back direct influence over the 911 and Taycan maker in what used to be their family enterprise. Under the plan, the family would gain a blocking minority stake of 25% plus one share. The listing could value the brand at as much as 90 billion euros ($99.1 billion), according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Volkswagen has proposed a special dividend to help the Porsche and Piech families finance their direct stake.

“We are working on financing plans to be in a robust position in various valuation scenarios for the IPO,” Poetsch said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.