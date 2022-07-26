(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG risks jeopardizing the initial public offering of Porsche by having its chief executive officer lead the whole group, according to Bernstein analysts.

Bernstein polled 58 investors after last week’s announcement that Porsche boss Oliver Blume will succeed VW’s Herbert Diess and double as CEO of both companies. The survey found 71% viewed the dual role as a clear negative for the IPO, with only 16% responding it might help. Investors were roughly split on whether the listing should go ahead.

“The official reasons for the Porsche AG IPO were more independence for the sports-car maker, funding Volkswagen’s EV transition and unlocking value by crystallizing Porsche’s market cap,” Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska wrote in a report Tuesday. “The decision to appoint Oliver Blume CEO of Volkswagen and Porsche AG flies in the face of all three justifications.”

Investors already harbored Porsche governance concerns before VW’s surprise decision to oust Diess, 63, just over a year after extending his contract. Among the issues vexing fund managers are VW’s plan to cap the free float of Porsche at 12.5% and a dual-class share structure that leaves little room for greater managerial independence.

Appointing Blume, 54, the CEO of VW may only exacerbate those worries, according to Roeska, who has the equivalent of a hold rating on VW shares.

“It will likely serve as a painful reminder for investors that the interests of major stakeholders in Volkswagen and potentially Porsche AG are not fully aligned with capital market investors and any involvement in Volkswagen AG or a Porsche IPO deserves a careful consideration of the governance risks,” Roeska said.

