Porsche, Ferarri to Recall Cars in China to Replace Faulty Parts

(Bloomberg) -- A unit of Porsche Automobil Holding SE will recall 57,200 imported Cayenne and Panamera cars due to faulty transmission components, while a unit of Ferrari NV will recall 200 vehicles due to faulty airbags.

The Porsche recall will start from Aug. 26, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Friday. Ferrari’s will start Oct. 10, the regulator said in a separate statement.

“Insufficiently durable” components in the Porsche cars may prevent drivers from selecting the correct gear and, under extreme circumstances, lead to unintended movement, according to the statement. The possibility of personnel injury or collision can’t be ruled out, it said.

Porsche’s recall includes 45,685 Panamera models manufactured between Aug. 21, 2009, and Sept. 13, 2016, and 11,515 Cayenne models made between July 7, 2008, and Feb. 5, 2010.

The companies will replace the faulty components free of charge.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Dandan Li in Beijing at dli395@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Reinie Booysen, Stanley James

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.