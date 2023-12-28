(Bloomberg) -- Three years since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the car world continues to undergo the most significant changes of its 120-plus year history.

Global electric vehicle sales passed more than 14 million sales this year, up 35% from last year’s total—a record for the industry. Formula One hosted three races on US soil. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was the first automaker to achieve legalized Level 3 autonomous driving in the US. Tesla Inc. started deliveries of its long-awaited Cybertruck.

The red-hot collector car market cooled slightly, while prices on bespoke vehicles shot sky-high. (Just read my piece about the $30 million Rolls-Royce.)

In the center of it all are the cars themselves. They’re better than ever, but some of the brand-new ones were better than others. In 2023 I drove about 30 of them. Here are the best.

Porsche 911 S/T

Porsche currently makes 25 different versions of the 911 sports car. There’s hardly an argument for another one. But the punchy 2024 911 S/T belongs in the pantheon as an operatic dissertation on the beauty and driving purity that Porsche has built into its longest-running sports car.

At $292,000, it’s the most expensive 911 variant and offers only marginally improved power and speed compared with proven winners such as the 911 GT3. But with a growling 4.0-liter naturally aspirated engine, a short-shifting manual six-speed gearbox that punches like Oscar De La Hoya and a subtle yet distinctive aesthetic that separates it from its myriad 911 siblings, the 911 S/T is the best vehicle the Stuttgart, Germany-based brand has put out this year.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

The two-door Spectre is the first electric vehicle from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd., the current iteration of the 118-year-old name that has tied its mythology to its famously huge combustion engines. But this initial step into electrification is bold and sure-footed. I drove one in South Africa and found it smoother, quieter and more powerful than any of its V-12 predecessors—and far better made, qualitywise, than any other electric vehicle on the market today.

The $500,000 first in a planned line of electric vehicles feels like a complete indulgence and signals a smooth transition for the brand ahead.

Mercedes-Benz Electric G-Wagon

Although Mercedes has several EVs currently for sale, this is the first of its long-running G-Wagon to see the plug. From the outside, you’d hardly know it. The electric G carries all the signature elements of the Geländewagen first commissioned by the Shah of Iran in 1979: a body shaped like a brick, round headlights that glower like owl eyes, 22-inch wheels that can stomp up a staircase and clearance high enough to clear streams and boulders.

But with a powerful electric motor positioned at each wheel, instant torque, a silent ride and advanced software capable of reading rough terrain, the new electric G-Wagon is in many ways even better suited to off-road driving than its internal-combustion sibling is. If Mercedes can beat the challenges that have recently stifled G-class production, the new electric G will captivate longtime loyalists of the model and new fans alike.

Kia EV9

This may be a surprise to the list, because Kia Corp. is not traditionally a company that cross-shops its brands against the likes of Rolls-Royce. But the Kia EV9 was such a pleasant surprise to me when I drove it this summer that I had to include it.

The $54,900 EV9 is an all-electric SUV targeting Volvo’s EX90, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s R1S and other capable cars. With family-friendly and quality interiors, confidence-inspiring performance and a price that reflects its value, the EV9 has a leg up on them, especially Rivian, which has suffered production delays on its electric SUV. A Kia spokesperson told me they are prepared to deliver “as many cars as we can sell.”

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

I love that Lamborghini isn’t too precious with its image as a road- and track-only Italian supercar maker. The $273,000 Huracán Sterrato is an off-road sports car that plays with expectations. The final model Lamborghini will ever introduce that’s powered purely by internal combustion, it comes with 601 horsepower, a V-10 engine and 413 pound-feet of torque–plus a wider stance than its Huracán siblings, an armory’s worth of protective cladding, rally-cross headlights, a lifted nose and rear exhaust, and an elevated overall profile.

Those aren’t merely cosmetic upgrades. The car will rise an extra 44 millimeters (1.7 inches) to allow drivers to hurdle over boulders, for a total of 162mm of clearance. A new rally drive mode muzzles the safety systems that Huracáns ordinarily come with, such as electronic stability control, so it can drift—which is a good thing when you want to have fun.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.