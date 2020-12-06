(Bloomberg) --

Volkswagen AG’s Porsche unit is changing its supply-chain strategy and opening its own auto-parts storage facilities to cope with shortages amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Autombilwoche reported, citing the division’s sales head Uwe-Karsten Staedter.

The firm is looking to store enough parts for its models to meet requirements for two weeks of production. To ease the pressure on suppliers, Porsche is also helping them financially, Automobilwoche cited Staedter as saying in an interview.

