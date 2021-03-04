(Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG will unveil a more spacious version of the electric Taycan sedan to broaden the car’s appeal and help parent Volkswagen AG catch up with Tesla Inc.

The car, based on a design concept shown in Geneva in 2018, was delayed to this year after the Covid-19 outbreak disrupted manufacturing. VW group’s most profitable unit delivered about 20,000 Taycan cars last year, just over 7% of total sales.

The Taycan “was the first model from a traditional automaker to raise the tech bar versus Tesla for power and charge time and is uniquely profitable due to its luxury pricing,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Dean said in a note this week. “Its key drawback is a lack of range, with a base Taycan 4 achieving only 244 miles.”

Porsche officials have argued the Taycan, priced at $185,000 for the top Turbo S version, wasn’t designed for maximum range, but driving performance that allows repeated acceleration without instantly draining the battery. The Taycan’s success has been a key plank in giving credibility to VW’s push to unseat Tesla as the global electric car leader.

Porsche deliveries slipped just 3% lower in 2020, thanks to robust demand in China -- its largest market -- for the Taycan and the 911 sports car. That helped the Stuttgart-based manufacturer maintain a double-digit profit margin, while many mass market peers suffered a dramatic downturn.

The Taycan Cross Turismo is based on dedicated electric-car underpinnings dubbed J1, which is also used by Audi’s e-tron GT sports car. Both brands are developing a separate EV platform that will debut next year and serve as basis for a fully-electric version of Porsche’s best-selling Macan SUV.

