(Bloomberg) -- Porsche is intensifying its battle against Tesla Inc. with the unveiling of a 105,607-euro ($116,590) version of the electric Taycan that’s pitched at a similar price point to the top-line version of the U.S. company’s Model S.

The entry-level Taycan 4S is available for pre-orders now and will enter showrooms in early January, the Volkswagen AG brand said Monday. The model follows Porsche’s much-hyped Taycan launch last month at Niagara Falls, a Chinese wind farm and a solar site in Germany which underscored the brand’s central role in VW’s shift to electric cars.

The two models showcased at the launch, the Turbo S and Turbo, are priced at $185,000 and $150,900. The cheaper 4S version sets itself apart with red-painted brake calipers, a front apron with new geometry and black side sills and rear diffusers, Porsche said.

VW has a lot riding on success of the Taycan after sister brand Audi’s launch of a challenger to Tesla’s Model X sport utility vehicle, the e-Tron, was marred by delays and a recall. Despite its considerable engineering prowess, Volkswagen has struggled to slow Tesla’s march, which has moved into new segments with the lower-priced Model 3.

The Porsche 4S can drive 407 kilometers (253 miles) on a single charge, rising to 463 kilometers with a bigger battery. That’s still less than the 102,700-euro Model S Performance with a range of 610 kilometers.

There’s more to come at Porsche. The carmaker said last month it also plans to start sales at the end of next year of a Taycan Gran Turismo derivative.

