The number of container ships waiting to offload at the neighboring ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles stayed elevated as dockworkers resumed working pre-pandemic hours to help alleviate a bottleneck that’s bogged down imports for more than four months.

Twenty-nine vessels loaded with containers were anchored Sunday outside the biggest gateway for American trade with Asia, compared with 30 a week earlier, according to officials who monitor traffic in Southern California’s San Pedro Bay. Eighteen more are scheduled to arrive over the next three days, with 10 of those set to drop anchor.

The average wait for berth space was 7.5 days, down from 7.7 days a week ago, according to the L.A. port.

