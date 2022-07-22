(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s Port of Dover hit out at France’s border force over “woefully inadequate” staffing levels it says are leading to long queues at the start of the peak summer travel period.

Europe’s busiest ferry port is “deeply frustrated” by the number of personnel provided by France’s Police Aux Frontieres, which has “fallen far short” of what’s required, it said in a statement Friday.

Dover expanded the number of French border-control booths by 50% for the summer, citing post-Brexit and Covid checks.

A staffing crunch across Europe’s airlines, airports and other transport infrastructure has already led to disruption and cancellations across the region, but with British schools now breaking up for the summer holidays the busiest period for Channel crossings is still ahead.

