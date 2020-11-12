(Bloomberg) -- October was another record month for dockworkers at the West Coast port of Long Beach as more than 800,000 cargo containers were processed, a first in the terminal’s 109-year history.

Port of Long Beach data released Thursday showed 806,603 containers moved in and out of the terminal, more than 11,000 units more than the previous record a month earlier. The terminal processed 17.2% more volume than October 2019.

The pickup underscores America’s outsize role in global trade and that the world economy is on the mend from the pandemic-induced slowdown. While an increase in Covid-19 cases remains a risk, the large volume of trade signals retailers expect a strong holiday-shopping season and that firms continue to rebuild depleted inventories.

“The peak holiday shipping season is supporting our ongoing recovery and record highs,” said Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach. “We are optimistic about the gradual economic recovery while bracing for any shocks still to come.”

In addition to preparations for holiday shopping and firm e-commerce sales, the port said demand was picking up for gardening equipment, pet supplies and musical instruments. There were 94 container ship calls in October, 18 of which were unscheduled vessels making up for cancellations earlier in the year.

October’s result was the port’s third record this year. Imports rose 19.4% compared to October 2019, while exports were down 12.9%. Empty containers headed back overseas jumped 31.8% and also reached a record.

