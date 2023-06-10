(Bloomberg) -- The Port of Seattle shut its cargo operations on Saturday, adding to sporadic disruptions that have plagued West Coast ports for over a week.

The Pacific Maritime Association, which represents ocean carriers and terminal operators, blamed “coordinated and disruptive work actions” for the halt, saying in a statement Saturday that the International Longshore and Warehouse Union refused to dispatch any longshore workers to container terminals during the first shift of the day.

The ILWU, which represents 22,000 dockworkers up and down the West Coast in contract negotiations that began in May 2022, disputed the PMA’s statement, saying that it remains committed to reaching a “fair and equitable” contract. The previous contract expired in July 2022.

“Despite what you are hearing from PMA, West Coast ports are open as we continue to work under our expired collective bargaining agreement,” ILWU President Willie Adams said.

Operations at Los Angeles and Long Beach returned to normal by the end of the week after a series of labor actions from June 2 to June 7. Delays to container ships scheduled for those ports have resolved as a result.

